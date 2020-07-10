RALLYING after a turbulent 2020, Virgin Australia is celebrating Queensland borders reopening by releasing more than 500,000 sale fares, from $85.

In a much-needed boost to the state's struggling tourism market, the Good to Go sale, in partnership with Tourism Events Queensland, is not only offering bargain fares to the Sunshine State from Sydney, Adelaide and Perth but also encouraging locals to travel, with cut-price flights to NSW and the Whitsundays.

It's a positive sign in a COVID-shattered market that has seen Virgin succumb to massive job losses and an uncertain future, with US investment giant Bain Capital only recently emerging as the Brisbane-based airline's new owner after voluntary administration in April.

Virgin Australia chief commercial officer John Macleod said he hoped the sale would "help reboot the Queensland tourism industry" and encouraged travellers to "take holidays they've been dreaming about or to reunite them with family and friends".

Economy class fare highlights (including 23kg baggage allowance):

Sydney to Gold Coast from $85

Sydney to Brisbane from $89

Brisbane to Newcastle from $89

Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast from $89

Brisbane to Sydney from $99

Brisbane to Hamilton Island from $115

Adelaide to Gold Coast from $129

Sydney to Cairns from $139

Sale fares are available to book at virginaustralia.com from July 10 until midnight July 14.

Originally published as Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale