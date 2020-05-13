Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VACCINATE: It’s time to consider arming yourself against the flu by getting your flu shot. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
VACCINATE: It’s time to consider arming yourself against the flu by getting your flu shot. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

‘Flu can make you more susceptible’ to COVID-19

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
13th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE it won't protect you from contracting coronavirus, Darling Downs Health advises Burnett residents to prepare for flu season by getting a flu shot.

"Although the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, it is recommended that people get it to reduce their risk of hospitalisation during this pandemic, as flu can make you more susceptible to other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19," a representative from the health service said.

The Fluad Quad vaccine is being progressively rolled out, and the Darling Downs Health representative said it now available at the region's pharmacies and GP practices.

The vaccines are funded under the National Immunisation Program for the following groups due to their increased risk of complications from influenza:

• All children from six months to less than five years of age;

• All adults aged 65 years and older;

• Pregnant women;

• All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over;

• Individuals aged six months and older with medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications (for a full list, click here for the NCIRS Influenza Vaccines Fact Sheet).

"If you are not included in the categories above, you can purchase the flu vaccine from your doctor or pharmacy," the Darling Downs Health representative said.

"In 2020, all funded flu vaccines available will be quadrivalent vaccines, including the adjuvanted (enhanced) flu vaccine for adults aged 65 years and older.

"Only one government-funded flu vaccine is available for eligible people each year, with the exception of eligible children up to nine years of age receiving a flu vaccine for the first time (who require and are funded for two doses, four weeks apart)."

Flu season in Queensland typically runs from June to September, and the peak is usually in August.

The Darling Downs Health representative said vaccinating from April provided protection before the peak season took place.

"Protection peaks at about two to four weeks after vaccination and should last six months," they said.

"While protection is generally expected to last for the whole season, the best protection against flu occurs within the first three to four months following vaccination.

"It is never too late to vaccinate as flu can circulate in the community all year round."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirussouthburnett coronovirus flu shot flu vaccine health care
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GONE TOO SOON: Family pays tribute to Luke Mauch

        premium_icon GONE TOO SOON: Family pays tribute to Luke Mauch

        News “The pain doesn’t go away, but you get used to the feeling of the loss.”

        Man wanted in two states led police on cross-border chase

        premium_icon Man wanted in two states led police on cross-border chase

        Crime Two blown tires did not slow a violent offender

        Cops dish out massive fines for parties across Stanthorpe

        premium_icon Cops dish out massive fines for parties across Stanthorpe

        News Police have hit people with several charges and substantial fines following...

        REVEALED: Southern Downs region highly vulnerable to virus

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southern Downs region highly vulnerable to virus

        News How new modelling helps communities at a high risk of coronavirus outbreak.