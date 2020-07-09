Menu
Floyd fan’s phone frenzy lands her in court

Jessica Cook
9th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
WANTING a Pink Floyd album, a dessert rose plant and $5000 landed a Hervey Bay woman in court.

The 60-year-old woman pleaded guilty to contravention of domestic violence order in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The woman sent 21 text messages and 12 voice messages to her ex-husband requesting the items be returned to her.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told the court the woman had sent the messages hoping to finalise her separation with the man and leave the Fraser Coast.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told the woman he been very lenient with his sentencing due to the fact she was attempting to resolve issues and not create them.

She was fined $500

