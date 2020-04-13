Flowers get the grow ahead despite worldwide pandemic

JUST as things were beginning to look up for a flower grower who had reopened the doors to her business after the drought took its toll, Covid-19 hit.

Sharon’s Farm Fresh Flowers owner Sharon Norton planned to reopen the doors to her business and begin the production process in March after the drought forced her to shut down in late 2019.

Little did she know the coronavirus pandemic would cause chaos for businesses worldwide but that hasn’t stopped her.

Mrs Norton said she is still going ahead with growing her flowers as planned, just adapting the process to account for the restrictions associated with Covid-19.

“We decided to go against seedlings and plant seeds instead,” Mrs Norton said.

“That way we can get them posted to us from Brisbane and we don’t have to worry about being around any other people.”

With time of the essence, Mrs Norton said as soon as the seeds arrived from Brisbane she and her husband began planting.

“We bought 15,000 seeds that we have been very busy planting these last few days,” she said.

“It is very labour intense.”

While opting for seeds instead of seedlings adds an extra month to growing time, Mrs Norton said she was happy to make do with whatever she could get her hands on.

“It is a step in the right direction that’s for sure,” she said.

Mrs Norton said while it would take some time for the flowers to blossom, selling would be dependent up on restrictions associated with Covid-19.

“It all depends on what we can and can’t do,” she said.

“I would love to go back to the piazza and sell them at the Friday morning market there.

“I can deliver them around town if I needed to.

“A couple of market owners have also reached out to me, so time will tell.”

Mrs Norton said all she can do now is hope for the best.

“Once they are planted all we can really do is wait and see how they grow,” she said.