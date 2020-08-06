‘Flop of the year’: AFL star roasted

Sydney Swans star forward Tom Papley has been smashed from all corners by AFL fans after appearing to take a genuine dive.

Sydney Swans star Tom Papley has dived head first into the controversial spotlight after an ugly looking moment in the fourth quarter of his club's contest against Collingwood.

The Magpies held on to secure a thrilling 6.14 (50) to 6.5 (41) victory at the Gabba on what was an arm-wrestle contest between the two sides.

But it was Papley who came under heavy fire from fans watching on after appearing to flop forward in a marking contest.

As the ball was kicked into the Swans' forward line, Papley backed up to the contest only to be met by Collingwood's Brayden Maynard who held his position and took the defensive mark.

Maynard's bodywork however saw Papley fly forward like he was jumping out of a plane skydiving and drew the whistle from umpire Eleni Glouftsis.

Maynard was seething and he let Glouftsis know all about it.

"That's flop of the year. He flopped. He flopped. Where was my hands in his back?" Maynard said. The resulting free kick ended with Papley spraying the shot and kicking a behind.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson raised eyebrows a few weeks ago when he claimed Papley "milks a free kick as well as anyone".

Social media was quick to stand behind Clarkson's comments after Papley's latest incident as they roasted the Swans star forward.

The fourth quarter was filled with talking points as the Swans amplified the pressure on the Magpies by closing the margin down to two points.

The game was brought to a standstill midway through the term when Magpies defender Isaac Quaynor fell to the turf after chasing down a Swans opponent.

A stretcher was brought out to Quaynor who appeared to have a serious injury to his lower leg.

Thankfully Collingwood spirits were lifted moments later when the son of a club legend displayed his father's immense skills to seal the win.

Josh Daicos, son of Peter, gathered the ball near the boundary line before he composed himself and kicked across his body and watched as it sailed home.

"Like father, like son. What a goal from Daicos," the Geelong Addy's Alex Oates tweeted.

"DAICOS!!!!!!! Wow. Wow. Wow. That was brilliant," Channel 7's Nat Edwards wrote.

"My goodness that is magic from Daicos," the Herald Sun's Tim Michell tweeted.

DAICOS YOU LITTLE RIPPER pic.twitter.com/E7zRI96kQM — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) August 6, 2020

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Magpies and pushes them back into the top eight for the time being.

Sydney were valiant in the loss but find themselves second last on the ladder after losing four of their past five games.

