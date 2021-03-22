FLOOD WATCH: Warwick issued heavy rainfall warning

A flash flooding alert has been issued to Warwick and Granite Belt residents this afternoon ahead of predicted storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for southern Queensland- including Warwick, Toowoomba, Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi, with heavy rainfall and flash flooding likely.

The bureau said the situation in the southeast could become “life threatening”, with up to 100mm predicted to hit Warwick and Stanthorpe.

“Heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is forecast to develop about the eastern Darling Downs and Granite Belts, and the southeast coast districts (Monday night) and on Tuesday morning,” it read.

“The situation is likely to pose a serious risk to already affected and flooded areas.”



The warning said six-hourly rainfall totals of 50 to 70mm are likely in areas, with locally heavier falls and possible thunderstorms.

SES southwest area controller Ian Phipps said while some Warwick SES had been deployed to Newcastle and the Hawkesbury rivers to assist with NSW flooding, teams were still ready to assist if the situation did become dire.

“There are teams preparing to respond in the Southern Downs and we are ready to bring in other vehicles from Toowoomba to support,” he said.

“Most of the jobs so far have been around Toowoomba and the Western Downs and down at Lockyer Valley, and we’ve been reasonably lucky down in the Southern Downs at this point.”

Despite that, Mr Phipps urged residents, particularly in flood prone properties, to prepare now.

“If residents know their houses get water through them during heavy rain events, start clearing blocked drains now so if rain suddenly comes down, the water has a place to run away,” he said.

“Have things prepared and lifted, chat to neighbours to see if they need any support.”



He also warned drivers to remember ‘if it’s flooded, forget it’.

“As you can see from the images interstate and around Queensland over the past two to three days, it may seem like it’s only 37cm across the road but in reality, it goes to a 1.5m drop where the road’s washed away,” he said.

“It’s really important at this point in time to remember that.”



The next BOM warning is expected at 5pm.

For life-threatening call triple-zero or phone SES on 132 500.