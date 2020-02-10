Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

A PICTURE OF DROUGHT: Despite water inundating the town of Warwick, Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie insists the region remains in drought. Picture: Steven Kasper.

A PICTURE OF DROUGHT: Despite water inundating the town of Warwick, Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie insists the region remains in drought. Picture: Steven Kasper.

WARWICK is one step closer to water security after two and a half years of rainfall inundated the region at the weekend.

More than 100mm of rain fell on the Rose City within 24 hours on Saturday, pushing the monthly total above 130mm and making it the wettest February for more than 20 years.

The deluge provided a welcome boost to water catchments but Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie says she will advocate for the region to keep its drought-affected status.

“This rain event has not ended the drought,” Cr Dobie said.

“It brought water to house tanks and dams, but we need consistent rain for 12 months to say we’re out of drought.

“The state government will have an assessment at the end of March and I will advocate for the drought declaration to stay in place.”

Leslie Dam’s capacity jumped from 7.61 per cent early Saturday to over 13 per cent on Monday afternoon, nearly doubling the volume of water from 8,086ML to 14,376ML.

Irrigators downstream of the dam may be able to access water from the dam once it reaches 15 per cent, signalling some return to normalcy.

“It is getting very close,” Cr Dobie said.

“SunWater will make that decision when it gets to 15 per cent, which is designed on usage to last the region three years without inflow.

“But now we’re looking at conserving that water for a longer period of time.”

Council will discuss methods of long-term water conservation during the council meeting next week, proposing a change to permanent water restrictions.

“They used to be around 230 or 240 litres per person, per day, and we need to look at whether that’s still viable,” Cr Dobie said.

“Over the last year the community has gotten used to using less water in their homes, so we need to have a discussion again about what to do.”

For now, the emergency level water restrictions are likely to remain in place so long as Stanthorpe requires water carting from Warwick.

“We cannot stop carting until we get about six months of supply in Stanthorpe, and so far we only have one,” Cr Dobie said.

“Councillors would be loathe to consider lifting restrictions while we’re still trucking water.”