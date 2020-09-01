Menu
A drink driver who crashed her car into a property while more than three times the limit says her thongs were the reason for the smash.
Crime

Flip-floppin’ mistake: Drunk driver blames thongs for crash

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 6:51 PM
A woman has blamed her thongs for drunkenly crashing through the front yard of a Bribie Island property while more than three-and-a-half times the limit.

Jacqueline Gorman was trying to do a three-point turn on Bestman Ave, Bongaree when she backed the car at speed across the road and into the front of a property, causing thousands of dollars in damage and writing off her $10,000 car.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard the woman told police her toe got caught in her thong and caused her to put her foot down too hard.

The court heard she had developed a drinking problem in recent years, which was exacerbated by the illness of her partner.

She pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

She was placed on a good behaviour bond and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Flip-floppin' mistake: Drunk driver blames thongs for crash

