Flight sale frenzy as borders open
Virgin Australia is slashing the price of more than half-a-million fares as part of its latest flight sale frenzy with discounted seats up for grabs on various routes across the country.
The airline's "Go You Good Thing" sale is running until midnight next Friday and aligns with the release of the company's latest campaign 'You Can't Keep A Good Thing Down'.
Fares start from $75 from Sydney to Ballina, while a ticket from Perth to Melbourne will set travellers back $169.
Virgin Australia said it launched the sale and coinciding campaign to celebrate coming out of voluntary administration on Tuesday.
The travel industry has been rocked by the coronavirus crisis, but with borders set to reopen many Aussies will be looking to get moving again.
All fares include 23kg of luggage and seat selection.
Discounted fares are available for travel dates between the beginning of December to June 23 next year.
The sale is available on the following routes:
Sydney
Sydney - Byron Bay (Ballina) from $75
Sydney - Gold Coast from $79
Sydney - Coffs Harbour from $89
Sydney - Sunshine Coast from 89
Sydney - Melbourne from $99
Sydney - Adelaide from $119
Sydney - Perth from $169
Melbourne
Melbourne - Launceston from $79
Melbourne - Adelaide from $89
Melbourne - Newcastle from $89
Melbourne - Hobart from $99
Melbourne - Sydney from $99
Melbourne - Gold Coast from $119
Melbourne - Canberra from $119
Melbourne - Sunshine Coast from $129
Melbourne - Perth from $169
Brisbane
Brisbane - Newcastle from $89
Brisbane - Proserpine from $89
Brisbane - Sydney from 89
Brisbane - Mackay from $99
Brisbane - Rockhampton from $99
Brisbane - Cairns from $109
Brisbane - Hamilton Island from $115
Brisbane - Hobart from $139
Brisbane - Launceston from $159
Adelaide
Adelaide - Melbourne from $89
Adelaide - Sydney from $119
Adelaide - Gold Coast from $129
Adelaide - Brisbane from $129
Adelaide - Hobart from $169
Adelaide - Alice Springs from $169
Adelaide - Perth from $169
Canberra
Canberra - Sydney from $89
Canberra - Melbourne from $119
Canberra - Gold Coast from $139
Perth
Perth - Port Hedland from $119
Perth - Kalgoorlie from $149
Perth - Newman from $199
Perth - Karratha from $199
Perth - Sydney from $169
Perth - Melbourne from $169
Perth - Adelaide from $169
Hobart
Hobart - Melbourne from $99
Hobart - Sydney from $119
Hobart - Brisbane from $139
Launceston
Launceston - Melbourne from $79
Launceston - Sydney from $109
Launceston - Adelaide from $159
Darwin
Darwin - Brisbane from $169
Darwin - Sydney from $199
Darwin - Perth from $199
Alice Springs
Alice Springs - Adelaide from $169
The airline's travel campaign features 12-year-old Melbourne schoolgirl Annie Jones who breaks into dance while at the airport en route to a family holiday.