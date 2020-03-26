Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flight Centre has announced they will close 100 stores due to the coronavirus (Covid 19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Flight Centre has announced they will close 100 stores due to the coronavirus (Covid 19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Business

Flight Centre stands down 3800 staff

26th Mar 2020 9:02 AM

Flight Centre is standing down 3800 workers in Australia as the travel industry continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes two weeks after the travel agent company announced it was shutting down 100 stores across the country.

Flight Centre said this morning about 3800 people in sales and support roles will temporarily stand down in the near term.

The company will "aim to bring them back to work as soon as the current travel bans and trading restrictions are lifted".

 

More to come.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

business coronavirus editors picks flight centre travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers Union: Keeping schools open is a health risk

        premium_icon Teachers Union: Keeping schools open is a health risk

        News SOUTHERN Downs teachers back the QTU’s calls for school closures amid coronavirus pandemic.

        • 26th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        Health Economic fallout from 'slow' approach could be far greater

        • 26th Mar 2020 7:53 AM
        Cars still crossing despite border shutdown

        premium_icon Cars still crossing despite border shutdown

        News Plans to completely close the Queensland border appear to have changed overnight...

        • 26th Mar 2020 7:15 AM
        Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        premium_icon Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Student attendance drops