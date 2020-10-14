Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

Menu
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Crime

by Chris Calcino
14th Oct 2020 11:55 AM
AN alleged flasher has been arrested after a group of high school students reported a man exposing his genitalia to them at a bus stop in the Cairns CBD.

Cairns detectives have charged an 18-year-old Kanimbla man over the alleged attack at a Sheridan St bus stop about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

Multiple calls were made to police and officers immediately attended the area and took the man into custody on the corner of Grove and Sheridan streets.

He was later charged with wilful exposure and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Detectives will conduct further investigations following witness accounts that the man allegedly grabbed and hugged two female students.

