Flood
News

Flash flooding blocks major Brisbane roads

by Torny Miller
7th Feb 2020 6:09 AM

A MAJOR northside arterial road is this morning blocked by floodwaters.

Northbound lanes on Gympie Rd at the intersection of Beams Rd at Carseldine are blocked and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

There is also flooding southbound on the Bruce Highway on-ramp at Anzac Ave, Griffin.

Flash flooding caused traffic chaos across the city on Thursday and the situation is likely to repeat itself again today following more massive falls overnight.

Brisbane has received 92.6mm since 9am yesterday, while parts of the Sunshine Coast got more than 100mm in the same timeframe.

ROAD CLOSURES

Paradise Rd, Larapinta

Bruce Highway at Anzac Ave, Griffin

Sandy Creek Rd, east of Enterprise Plc, Yatala

Gutchy Ck Bridge on the Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah

Updates here

