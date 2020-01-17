Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay president Russel McLennan said the professional trout boat had run into Cockatoo Reef.
Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay president Russel McLennan said the professional trout boat had run into Cockatoo Reef.
News

Five fishermen shipwrecked on reef

Zizi Averill
17th Jan 2020 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE fishermen have been shipwrecked in a storm, 104 nautical miles east of Mackay.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Mackay president Russel McLennan said the professional trout boat had been blown onto Cockatoo Reef.

Mr McLennan said the professional fishers' boat had been caught in a gust during a severe storm when winds were blowing at more than 50 knots.

"They've been blown onto the reef," he said.

The boat put out its first distress call at noon and by 3.30pm the vessel had almost sunk into the water, Mr McLennan said.

"It was on its side and it will go under at full tide."

The five fishermen were uninjured and safe in a dinghy anchored on the reef, he said.

Help was on the way, with the crew of the fishing boat Vision answering their mayday call.

Mr McLennan said the shipwrecked fishers would be safely aboard by 7pm today.

They will remain on board overnight, and will be picked up by VMR tomorrow morning.

cockatoo reef mackay vmr mackay volunteer marine rescue mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        News Vineyard Christian Church are wanting to do what they can to support the region’s people and have come up with a generous initiative.

        Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        premium_icon Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        News Emergency water restrictions and prolonged drought are not deterring new residents...

        Business lauded for drastic water cull

        premium_icon Business lauded for drastic water cull

        News One business has managed to decrease their consumption by close to 80 per cent...

        Juniors shooting their way through holidays

        premium_icon Juniors shooting their way through holidays

        News Holiday program brings eager new archers to the table.