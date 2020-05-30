Menu
Margaret Milne, Ada Grant, Rae Baudouin, Lindsay Allen and Heather Jeffers at the QCWA rooms in Stanthorpe. (photo taken prior to social distancing). Picture: FILE
News

Five day ‘market’ starts Monday

Matthew Purcell
30th May 2020 10:00 AM
AFTER an extended period of closure the ladies of the QCWA will be back busy from Monday.

Market Week is coming to the Victoria St QCWA rooms for a full five days.

Stanthorpe QCWA president Rae Baudouin said it’ll be nice to have some human interaction, but while being mindful of social distancing at the same time.

“It’s a chance for us to have a fundraiser and showcase our handcraft,” Ms Baudouin said.

“We’ll have all sorts of books and bric-a-brac for sale.

“Good way for us to help pay the bills.”

There will be more than just bric-a-brac for sale, with scarfs, beanies, wool work, jams and other carefully crafted items all set to go.

“A lot of our ladies are very gifted.

“We usually have a bring and buy table but we decided to extend it and have a market instead,” Ms Baudouin said.

“We decided once we were able to have 10 people at a time we’d try it.

“It won’t be as extensive as a Market in the Mountains but we’ll have plenty of goodies for people.”

Ms Baudouin said they’re limited to allowing 10 people in the QCWA rooms at a time and will be enforcing social distancing.

The market will run Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm at 5 Victoria St.

Stanthorpe Border Post

