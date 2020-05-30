Five day ‘market’ starts Monday
AFTER an extended period of closure the ladies of the QCWA will be back busy from Monday.
Market Week is coming to the Victoria St QCWA rooms for a full five days.
Stanthorpe QCWA president Rae Baudouin said it’ll be nice to have some human interaction, but while being mindful of social distancing at the same time.
“It’s a chance for us to have a fundraiser and showcase our handcraft,” Ms Baudouin said.
“We’ll have all sorts of books and bric-a-brac for sale.
“Good way for us to help pay the bills.”
There will be more than just bric-a-brac for sale, with scarfs, beanies, wool work, jams and other carefully crafted items all set to go.
“A lot of our ladies are very gifted.
“We usually have a bring and buy table but we decided to extend it and have a market instead,” Ms Baudouin said.
“We decided once we were able to have 10 people at a time we’d try it.
“It won’t be as extensive as a Market in the Mountains but we’ll have plenty of goodies for people.”
Ms Baudouin said they’re limited to allowing 10 people in the QCWA rooms at a time and will be enforcing social distancing.
The market will run Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm at 5 Victoria St.