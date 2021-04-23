Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to Kurnell following reports of two people in distress in the water. One man has died at the scene.
Emergency services were called to Kurnell following reports of two people in distress in the water. One man has died at the scene.
News

Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
23rd Apr 2021 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead and another has been rushed to hospital after they were washed off rocks in Sydney's south this afternoon.

Reports of a fishing accident on Potter Point Rd, Kurnell, about 3pm saw police and paramedics rush to the scene to find the two men in the water.

A man in his 40s was given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was rescued and treated by paramedics onshore before being taken to Sutherland Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said that witnesses saw the men rock-fishing at Potter Point before they were washed into the water.

Investigators have established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

drowning fishing accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        Stanthorpe Border Post enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know.

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Wednesday.