Fish hooks suspected as deliberate dog attack

DISTURBING SIGHT: The Stanthorpe resident found these fish hooks caught in her dog, and is warning other residents to be vigilant.

ONE Stanthorpe dog owner is urging residents to be vigilant after her furry friend narrowly escaped from fishing hooks found in her backyard, which she believes were deliberately planted.

Georginah Forbes had just returned from a hospital trip this week when she and her sister were greeted by her puppy Honey.

Placing the two-year-old dog on her leg, Mrs Forbes soon felt something stab into her.

Looking closer, what Mrs Forbes found shocked and disturbed her.

“There were two hooks embedded in her fur, and a middle one caught in her skin, not deep enough to hurt her, but still.”

Fortunately Honey just needed a quick trim to remove the hooks, but Mrs Forbes posted to Facebook page to spread awareness.

Ms Forbes, like many commenters, said that the hooks looked suspiciously new and suggested there may be malicious intent involved.

“We’re not even fishers. We don’t have any fishing gear at all, so it’s not ours,” she said.

“My husband says it must be deliberate because the three hooks are attached, like someone tied them together. If they were old, they would have been rusty and she would have found them months ago.

“We’re just lucky she’s got wool and dreadlocks. If she had shorter hair, it would have gotten straight in.”

Mrs Forbes planned to take the matter to police, but in the meantime warned residents to be vigilant.

“It is a concern that someone might have wanted to hurt my dogs deliberately,” she said.

“People should just check around their yards … Imagine what could happen is kids are running around get hooks in them.”