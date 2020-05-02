In a case of rotten timing, Queensland’s easing of coronavirus restrictions coincides with a cold snap hitting the southeast.

THE mercury is set to drop even further today after southeast Queenslanders woke up to a chilly morning yesterday caused by a powerful cold front passing across the state.

Roma was the coldest place in Queensland, as minimum temperatures plummeted by 15C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jonty Hall said cool conditions were expected into the middle of next week.

"The overnight minimums will drop away... but very similar days really with similar wind speeds," he said.

"There is plenty of sunshine around, but there still will be a fair bit of this westerly breeze - the best bet, like on a typical winters day, will be to get out of the wind and into the sunshine."

Brisbane is expected to experience a 10C minimum and 24C maximum today and tomorrow. Frost is forecast in the state's southern interior.

A strong cold front is sweeping across Qld today, bringing wet, windy conditions & risk of severe storms to the southeast. Cold, dry air will push through the state over the next few days in its wake - animation shows minimum temps expected.

Warnings: https://t.co/6FOekmuXDY pic.twitter.com/I8nU0AlIt8 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 30, 2020

Gold Coast girl Zali Ledek, 6, will rug up with her family this weekend for their planned back yard campout.

Mother Kristy Ledek, 38, said: "We will be pulling out the beanies and the ugg boots.

"We'll have a campfire and we'll sleep in the camper van."

Chilly weekend

BRISBANE

Saturday: 10-24C

Sunday: 10-24C

Monday: 10C-25C

STANTHORPE

Saturday: 1-15C

Sunday: 2-15C

Monday: -1C-19C

GOLD COAST

Saturday: 8-23C

Sunday: 8-23C

Monday: 10-23C

SUNSHINE COAST

Saturday: 11-24C

Sunday: 10-24C

Monday: 12-23C

Originally published as First weekend of freedom will give you chills