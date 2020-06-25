First-time offender busted giving girls party drugs

MISGUIDED GENEROSITY: A young man has been ordered to community service after giving two girls party drugs in Bundaberg.

A YOUNG first-time offender has been ordered to community service after police caught him supplying party drugs to young women.

Shannon Ron Senior, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court on August 18 last year police were patrolling the Bundaberg CBD when they saw Senior with a clip seal bag standing with two women. They then saw him give them something.

Senior was approached by the officers and participated in an interview with them where he told them he though the substance in the bag was MDMA.

Ms Baker told the court Senior had given the girls half a cap each at no charge after striking up a conversation with them.

She said an analysis of the substance found it to contain things related to MDMA.

Senior's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client was remorseful and had not used the drug since the offence and was going through a difficult period at the time.

Mr Cassidy said Senior has promising prospects of rehabilitation.

Judge Leanne Clare described Senior's act as being "very misguided generosity".

"MDMA is sometimes called 'the party drug' it is actually an insidious poison.

"It can and it does kill people, even people who have taken one capsule and people who have taken one for the first time have died.

"The giving of that drug to another person must be firmly denounced."

Judge Clare also took into account Senior fully co-operated with police.

Senior was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service. A conviction was not recorded.