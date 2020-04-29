First meet sees councillors delegated pivotal portfolios

Southern Downs councillors gathered at Warwick Town Hall for this morning's meeting.

Southern Downs councillors gathered at Warwick Town Hall for this morning's meeting.

THE new council's first general meeting has seen the announcement of councillor portfolios.

Warwick Town Hall was the host venue for the first 'proper' coming together of the eight councillors and mayor Vic Pennisi.

The meeting, live streamed on Southern Downs Regional Council's Facebook page, was short and sharp, over and done with in just over an hour.

Tuning in, ratepayers from around the region expressed their frustration over the sound quality, which council say they're hoping to remedy by May's meet.

On delegating the portfolios, Cr Pennisi said they've tried to reduce the crossover of roles.

"There's been some times when there's been serious crossovers," he said.

"We're trying to put not as much of a workload on our individual council officers."

Councillors were also appointed to external and internal organisations, advisory groups and committees.

The mayor himself has been assigned the highest number of roles.

He will be the portfolio councillor for Planning and Prosperity, Executive Services, Youth Development, Tourism, Disaster Management and Media and Communications.

Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley is charged with handling Engineering, Infrastructure and Financial Services.

Former Deputy Mayor Jo McNally has seen her role reduced, solely assigned the Asset Management portfolio.

Cr Windle will take on Community Services, Towns and Villages, Disaster Recovery and her fellow returned councillor, Cameron Gow, will handle Environmental, Waste, Sustainability and Disaster Management.

The four fresh faces on council have been delegated some important roles.

Cr Andrew Gale is in charge of Parks and Open Space, Transport and Information Technology.

Cr Marco Gliori will take on Sport and Recreation, Events, Culture and the Arts.

The experienced bush poet is no stranger to arts and events, having performed at many locally over the years.

Agriculture and Corporate and Commercial Services will got to Cr Cynthia McDonald, who has experience in the industry as a beef farmer.

Arguably, Cr Stephen Tancred has landed two of the toughest portfolio challenges.

He will take responsibility for Water and Tourism, as well as Audit and Risk Management.