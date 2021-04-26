First look: Stanthorpe main street welcomes new cafe

A new cafe opening its doors in the Stanthorpe main street this week will give guests the opportunity to grab a bite, take in some local history, and even watch an artist at work.

Em’s Cafe at 21-23 Maryland St is set to welcome its first customers bright and early on Tuesday morning, and cafe owner Emma McConville couldn’t be more excited for the opening and looking forward to creating a homely and friendly atmosphere.

Shopfront of Em’s Cafe

She said the cafe will sell fresh produce and homemade sweets and provide gluten free and vegetarian options.

“I’ve really tried to stick with a lot of local produce, to try and support the local farmers,” the mother of two said.

Mrs McConville said it was tough to pick the name of the cafe, as she wanted something that was both short and catchy, but kept going back to the name “Em’s”.

“A lot of people just call me Em so I just thought it’s a bit personal too and I liked that,” the cafe owner said.

The Stanthorpe resident hopes her modern rustic decor, representative of “traditional” Stanthorpe, will encourage residents and tourists alike to visit the cafe.

“We’ve tried to go for old style, we really wanted to represent Stanthorpe, by bringing in a lot of tin, because Stanthorpe was a tin mining town,” she said.

Em’s Cafe’s modern rustic interior

The cafe features a large black and white mural spanning an entire wall, which was painted by Stanthorpe artist Franco Arcidiacono with the assistance of his wife Morwenna.

Mrs McConville said Mr Arcidiacono’s ideas were in line with her own, and they clicked immediately during the design process.

“I said, ‘I want this mural but what do you think about black and white?’, and Franco’s eyes lit up and he said, ‘Black and white is my favourite to work with’,” the cafe owner said.

“We went with vineyards, orchards, wine, granite, bushland and a lake, which represent Stanthorpe, which I really love.”

Sneak peak of wall mural inside Em’s Cafe

Mrs McConville’s cafe will exclusively use coffee beans roasted in Stanthorpe by up-and-coming small business Altitude 925.

“We’ll be selling Altitude 925 coffee, which is locally roasted coffee by a young boy in town,” she said.

“He’s really excited about that and we are too.”

Altitude 925 coffee sold exclusively at Em’s Cafe

Mrs McConville and husband Dean’s new venture will take the space recently vacated by the closure of Vixen’s Bakery.

“Me and my husband had been talking for the last few years about owning our own business and then this came up and we just decided to do it, ‘why not?’,” she said.

Cafe owner making coffee with new machine

Mrs McConville added the cafe’s location next to the Stanthorpe Piazza on Farley St was also an advantage.

“When there’s events on in town like Snowflakes (in Stanthorpe) and Apple and Grape, it is a busy area in the Piazza so it’s a very good position for that reason,” she said.

Mrs McConville said she is looking forward to getting to know all the customers.

“I would love to see everyone’s faces in here and I’d love to get the community’s support,” she said.

Em’s Cafe will open on Tuesday at 6am.

