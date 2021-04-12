Menu
George and Beryl Hicks, grey nomads from Leeton with their caravan in Port Macquarie. They are part of a target market a Bloomsbury fruit farmer hopes to attract. Picture: Nathan Edwards
George and Beryl Hicks, grey nomads from Leeton with their caravan in Port Macquarie. They are part of a target market a Bloomsbury fruit farmer hopes to attract. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Travel

FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A Bloomsbury farmer is applying to allow caravanners to stay-over on his land to enjoy a nature-based experience among hundreds of fruit and nut trees.

Nicholas Cronan, whose property is about an hour’s drive north of Mackay and 50 minutes south of Airlie Beach, lodged plans to Mackay Regional Council to create a space for five recreational vehicles up to 5.5m long.

“We feel that there is a growing need for small facilities offering a quiet secluded break away from the large crowded caravan parks,” Mr Cronan stated in his application.

“We intend to offer our guests a unique experience on a tropical fruit farm with over 200 different varieties of fruit and nuts trees.

Plans lodged to Mackay Regional Council to build a small caravan park at Bloomsbury. Picture: Supplied
Plans lodged to Mackay Regional Council to build a small caravan park at Bloomsbury. Picture: Supplied

“We also have over 40 types of bush tucker plants all set in a quiet rural setting.

“We will offer a space to just chill out or do as much as you want.

Photos of Nicholas Cronan’s Bloomsbury property supplied to Mackay Regional Council.
Photos of Nicholas Cronan's Bloomsbury property supplied to Mackay Regional Council.

“Some of the attractions we plan to offer are guided farm tours, bush walks, bee keeping and propagation demonstrations as well as camp activities like poets’ nights and sing along.

“The sites are spacious with outlooks over the dam orchard and bushland.”

Mr Cronan said the location was suitable to the short-term traveller with nearby attractions including Bredl’s Wild Farm, Airlie Beach Skydiving and Midge Point for fishing.

Nearby Calen farmer Karinda Anderson recently opened a similar RV-friendly park for tourists wanting to experience life on a cane farm.

