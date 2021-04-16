Menu
Nolan Meats has finished its $18m expansion.
Business

FIRST LOOK: Nolan Meats’ new $18m expansion

Kristen Camp
16th Apr 2021 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
An $18m expansion of the Nolan Meats meat processing facility in Gympie is now complete, creating new opportunities for job seekers, producers and the export market supply chain.

Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the region's families and the economy would benefit from the improved facility for decades to come.

"Nolan Meats has a strong track record of delivering employment for Gympie families and even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this expansion created 130 jobs last year alone," Mr O'Brien said.

"This investment is putting pay packets on the tables for more than 200 local families all up, and supporting the jobs of hundreds of others, from primary producers to farm workers, freight drivers, and more, right through the supply chain."

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the project supported 45 jobs during construction and had created another 200 ongoing jobs.

"The project provides structured pathways for young people in the region to transition from school to full-time employment and training," Mr McCormack said.

Llew O’Brien, Tony Perrett and David Littleproud with the Nolan family.
"Over a third of all positions at Nolan Meats are filled by young workers, and this expansion will ensure there is a further increase in quality jobs here over the next three to five years."

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the facility would now double its daily processing capacity, reduce the amount of manual handling, improve the ergonomics of tasks and create a safer and more comfortable working environment.

"The project has allowed Nolan Meats to fully utilise the distribution centre and the expanded boning, chilling and co-products areas, delivering more fantastic produce, and with it local jobs," Mr Littleproud said.

The project was jointly funded by the Australian Government, which committed $4,979,706 to the project, and Nolan Meats which committed $13,020,294.

