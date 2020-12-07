Menu
ONE-OFF-A-KIND: Campers will be able to drive 4WD in the nearby Sundown National Park.
FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

Tessa Flemming
7th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
ONE Southern Downs farming family is looking to capitalise on the region's one-of-a-kind views, as their new tourist park is approved.

Ben Egerton's family run stock on their Ballandean property but in August submitted an application to install 16 caravan sites to host up to 74 visitors.

The new sites will complement the two existing farmstay cottages.

Sites will sit on a hill overlooking the Severn River, fields and the Sundown National Park.

According to the application, unique features will set it apart from traditional operators.

"Each site will be provided an enclosed fire pit, and pending current fire conditions, guests will be able to bring their own firewood and have a small fire," it read.

"Guests will be free to enjoy the many activities on offer at the farm, including fishing, birdwatching, bushwalking, animal feeding and four-wheel driving.

"We will be pet-friendly, however dogs must be on a lead at all times."

 

The Bents Rd site will offer a unique camping experience for travels with some of the sites shown here.
The family, who co-own the land with Ben's parents Judy and Michael Egerton, may in the future also offer an exclusive truffle-hunting experience for guests.

At the time the application was submitted, Mr Egerton said coronavirus travel within Queensland had given him confidence in the venture.

"Since the closure was announced it's been really busy everywhere between here and Stanthorpe, so we hope our riverfront position and how close we are to the wineries works well for us," he said.

