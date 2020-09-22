FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Hotel Stanthorpe barman Leal Scopelliti is glad to see the popular pub reopen.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Hotel Stanthorpe barman Leal Scopelliti is glad to see the popular pub reopen.

THE countdown is on for one of Stanthorpe’s much-loved pubs to reopen its doors, boasting a “fresh” new look after a five-month closure.

Hotel Stanthorpe, known locally as Top Pub, will officially open in three weeks when major renovations to the main bar and beer garden are complete.

Publican Tina Pompetti said some of the pub’s original features were kept, including the fireplace in the main bar.

“It was an old rundown bar, it was falling down – too many holes in the wall,” Mrs Pompetti said.

“It just needed a facelift on the inside.

“It’s just fresh, clean and there’s room now in that main bar – it’s nowhere near as cramped.”

The forced closure of the pub due to coronavirus restrictions in March was one Mrs Pompetti said was a double edge sword.

“It’s been a good and a bad thing, but it was good for us because we could do what we wanted to do,” she said.

“Even now with COVID, we’ve still got time to run around and fix the little things.”

While the pub won’t resume regular trading hours for several weeks, Mrs Pompetti said the main bar and pokie room would open on Friday and Saturday nights to eager patrons.

“You’ll never lose the pub; people own the pub more than you do,” she said.

“People will just be happy to walk back through the door again.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

New festival to bring party to Stanthorpe streets

Drive-in cinema comes to Stanthorpe

REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

MORE CHANGE: Students’ setback on end-of-year celebrations

Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal