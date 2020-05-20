FIRST LOOK: Epic new micro brewery and man cave project

Plans for a giant boutique brewery, dining venue and man cave precinct have been unveiled.

PLANS for a giant boutique brewery, dining venue and man cave precinct on the future route of the Gold Coast light rail have been unveiled.

The plans, earmarked for a site on the Gold Coast Highway at Miami would see a 2429 sqm site transformed into "Brewery Lane", a mixed use complex with plenty of features.

An artist’s impression of proposed Brewery Lane development planned for a Gold Coast Highway site at Miami by Mould Family Investments. Picture: Supplied.

The project, submitted to the Gold Coast City Council for approval this week, will be similar to the Newstead Brewery in Brisbane and will include:

* A brewery.

* A restaurant and dining area.

* A boutique warehouse and office space.

The development has been described as bringing "a new level of refinement to the boutique brewery profession".

The beer garden Picture: Supplied.

"Similar to the Newstead Brewery located in the Brisbane suburbs of Milton and Newstead, the proposal forms a unique partnership of supporting land uses which cannot readily be catered for within any other zoning throughout the city," a planning report submitted to council said.

"The site's proximity to the Gold Coast Highway, future light rail corridor and historic ties with the current warehousing use make for a unique development opportunity.

"The hotel will benefit from a full service kitchen. Unlike other microbreweries which only offer a short order menu, the proposal will offer full meal service akin to a traditional restaurant.

Part of the ‘mancave’ area.

"Like the operations at the Newstead Brewery on Castlemaine Street, Brisbane, the proposal will enable customers to visit the site for a meal, prepared and served from a professional kitchen while enjoying a freshly brewed ale, a product of the onsite brewery made from locally sourced ingredients."

The application has been put forward by developer Mould Family Investments.

The land is currently occupied by a car hire yard.

Brewery Lane. Picture: Supplied.

The Brewery Lane restaurant will feature an open courtyard and beer garden as well as indoor area.

Its upstairs mezzanine level will include another bar and office space.

The warehouse and office section of the development will feature 10 "self-appointed storage sheds/man caves".

The new dining precinct will be just metres away from where the light rail's Stage 3 extension between Broadbeach and Burleigh will run.

Construction began earlier this month.

The project will go before the planning committee later this year.

Originally published as FIRST LOOK: Epic new micro brewery and mancave project