FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

Lifesaving

FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X event

26th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: 11:31 AM

AS TOP athletes prepare to push themselves to the limit tomorrow, Sunshine Coast residents have got the first glimpse at the inaugural Nutri Grain Iron X obstacle course.

The epic course has been assembled for the standalone lifesaving event, which combines traditional elite iron racing with innovative ocean and fitness disciplines.

Top Sunshine Coast athletes like Jordan Mercer and Lincoln Dews will compete in the event, as well as a host of top national and international iron men and women.

Nutri Grain Iron X is on January 27 at Mooloolaba Beach with a Sea FM Live DJ performance to kick things off at 11am. The event will be televised live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm Queensland time.

