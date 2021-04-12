FIRST FROST: Cold snap sweeps across Southern Downs

NEAR ZERO: Temperatures dropped across the Southern Downs this morning, hitting 1.1C on the Granite Belt. Picture: file

Southern Downs residents have been given their first taste of the cooler seasons this morning, with a cold front bringing this year’s frostiest temperatures yet to the region.

Data from the Bureau of Meteorology indicated Warwick temperatures plunged to a chilly 2.5C in the early hours of Monday morning, and is expected to reach a daytime maximum of 22C.

It was colder still across Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt, with Applethorpe’s near-freezing 1.1C bringing the first morning frost of the year.

BOM meteorologist Matt Marshall said the cold snap was the result of a south-westerly wind change pushing cooler temperatures from South Australia and Victoria into Queensland.

Resident Sophia Holland captured this image of the frostiest morning of the year so far.

“It’s quite cool and quite dry with that wind change, and (that dryness) is what really helped it feel chilly and really crisp,” Mr Marshall said.

“It’s pretty usual this time of year. When you get to this time of year and you get a wind change, things are just cooling down enough that you really feel that blast of autumn.

“Over the next few days as the winds ease off, we’ll see temperatures sitting up again and gradually warming up over this week.”

Mr Marshall said there would be almost no chance of rain anywhere in the region until the weekend, when a minor south-easterly system could bring through some light rainfall.

Overnight temperatures are set to remain in single digits until at least Thursday in both Warwick and Stanthorpe, with daytime maximums in the low- to mid-20s.

