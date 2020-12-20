Menu
NEW VENTURE: Warwick could soon become a luxury camping hotspot if this eco-tourism resort is approved. Picture: supplied
FIRST CLASS: Luxury camping hotspot to hit Southern Downs

Jessica Paul
20th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
A NEW luxury camping hotspot hopes to bring an “eco-tourism” boom to Leslie Dam and the wider Southern Downs.

A development application for “Rosenthal Retreat by Lynley” was this week submitted to SDRC by Mark Eldridge of Ausweld Group, on behalf of Lee Powell and Lynley Kirkpatrick.

The Washpool Rd site would contain 12 individual “glamping” sites, with four each of standard queen, deluxe queen, and kingsize cabins.

Only the kingsize cabins would provide individual bathroom facilities, and one of each queen-size site would provide disability access.

The lodged application stated the resort’s eco-tourism focus stemmed from its connection to Warwick’s indigenous heritage and the Gidhabal people.

“ (Eco-tourism) is a form of tourism involving visiting fragile, pristine, and relatively undisturbed natural areas, intended as a low-impact and often small-scale alternative to commercial mass tourism,” the report read.

Site plans for potential glamping site at Leslie Dam.
“We believe it will provide a place in our community where both tourists and members of our local community can … reconnect with the endangered heritage left to us by the First People of the Warwick area.”

The development would also offer a food and drink outlet or kiosk which would provide traditional indigenous food, with potential to expand into a full “education and resource cultural centre” in the future.

If approved, the camping spot would be developed in two stages.

The first would see two standard queen and one each of the other two sizes installed in 2021, along with all major utilities.

The remaining eight glamping sites, food kiosk, and a laundry facility would then be added in 2022.

SDRC is yet to make a decision on the project.

