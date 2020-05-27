Menu
It was a frosty morning at Applethorpe on Tuesday. Picture: Barbara Marsden
Fireys warn to stay vigilant as temps plummet

Saavanah Bourke
27th May 2020 12:51 PM
WITH most people hauling out their winter woollies and electric blankets as temperatures begin to plummet, fireys are reminding residents to remain vigilant.

While warming items are a good idea during the cooler months, Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said precautions should be taken.

"It is a good idea for people to get their electric blankets tested before they put them on their bed," Mr Barnden said.

"If they have been folded up in the cupboard its always better to get them tested first."

Mr Barnden said it's an easy process to do, getting a local electrician around to give the all clear.

"It is better to be safe than sorry."

For those with fireplaces, he urged people to clear their chimneys before lighting any new fires this winter.

"A lot of debris can build over the months where it's not used.

"If there is any coal from previous fires its important to empty it in a metal bin rather than plastic in case it sparks a fire."

Hot water bottles was also on the list of high-risk products, with Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Stirling Hinchliffe saying each year more than 200 people in Australia are treated for serious burns from the item.

"Always use hot tap water and not boiling water to fill your hot water bottle and replace the item as soon as it starts to look cracked or worn," he said.

"If using wheat bags or other heat packs, check that they come with clear heating instructions attached to the product and allow them to cool completely before reheating.

"If you notice a burning smell, you've probably overheated it so allow the wheat bag to cool down completely then dispose of it."

While risk comes with winter, Applethorpe resident Barbara Marsden said as long as care is taken it is a wonderful time of year.

 

Barbara Marsden keeping her new lambs warm.
"I have the whole works at my house," Mrs Marsden said.

"Fireplaces, reverse cycle airconditioning and electric blankets - anything and everything to keep warm," she said.

Usually hitting the road with husband Ian in the pairs caravan this time of year, Mrs Marsden said she will be making the most of the cool change.

 

Barbara and Ian Marsden.
"Obviously we can't go very far at the moment due to everything that is happening so we will be making ourselves comfortable and warm at home," she said.

