NOT TO FEAR: Residents have been told to stay calm if they see smoke coming from M&M Sawmill in the coming days.
News

Fireys warn residents to stay calm

Saavanah Bourke
30th Jan 2020 8:46 AM
SUGARLOAF Rural Fire Brigade has warned residents to remain calm if they see thick black smoke in the coming days.

First officer James Massey said a permitted burn would be undertaken at M&M Sawmill some time over the next three days.

“We just wanted to let people know that it is okay and that it is under control.”

Mr Massey said the sawmill had accumulated a large number of offcuts that the company needed to dispose of.

“When they break down a log and make it into all different types of timber, they end up with these things called offcuts.”

He said residents should expect to see the effects of the permitted burn over the next couple of days after the sawmill got the go ahead.

“It is all dependent upon the weather.

“If the wind is blowing in the wrong direction it won’t be lit until it is (right).”

Mr Massey said residents should not be concerned as the permitted burn would be heavily monitored.

“They have all the equipment to properly look after and maintain the fire.”

The burn is expected to happen in the coming days at M&M Sawmill, located on the corner of Euki and Cameron Road, four kilometres out of town.

Stanthorpe Border Post

