DOING IT FOR A CAUSE: Stanthorpe firefighters will walk 110km each this month to raise money and awareness for domestic and family violence.
Fireys pledge to help silent victims

Emily Clooney
10th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A GROUP of Stanthorpe firefighters will put their bodies and minds to the test this month when they complete the Darkness to Daylight Challenge.

Seven of the brigade’s 14 officers will each complete 110km throughout the month, signalling the lives lost on average to domestic and family violence in Australia yearly.

Stanthorpe officer-in-charge Ian Barnden said uncertainty brought on by COVID-19 restrictions had inspired the group.

“People are obviously losing their jobs because of COVID and if we can raise awareness about these issues, it might get people to start talking,” Mr Barnden said.

“I’m not sure if (domestic and family violence) is more prominent but not a lot of people are aware of it because people try and hide it.

“It’s just a good charity to raise money for to hep victims.”

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare states one in six women have experienced domestic or sexual violence in Australia, while one in 16 men have been victims of domestic violence.

Captain Ian Barnden (left) is hopeful the challenge will encourage more firefighters to speak out about the important issue.
Mr Barnden said conversations about domestic and family violence were important, particularly in their line of work.

“Firefighters are a pretty unique bunch; we do and see a lot of things that a lot of people don’t,” he said.

“If someone is having a bad day, you can tell because we’re so close.

“It’s looking after your mates and helping families out because we’re like a big family.”

Looking to raise $5000 for the charity, Mr Barnden said competitive spirit would be high in the group.

“It would be great if we could exceed that; the challenge is there for us and we just have to work out a way to meet the goals,” he said.

“And bragging rights for the person who raises the most money is up for grabs – we’re a pretty competitive bunch.”

