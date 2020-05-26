Fireys ‘overwhelmed’ by community support

IT’S been eight months since the devastating bushfires ripped through the region, but that hasn’t slowed down the community support.

Donations have flooded in from community organisations and groups, to give back to those who fought on the front line in September last year.

Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade first officer James Massey said the continuous support is overwhelming.

“It’s amazing, it really is,” Mr Massey said.

“It definitely makes us feel very honoured and valued within the community.”

Mr Massey said himself and Stanthorpe Group Officer Pedro Curr hadn’t decided what the money would be contributed towards yet, but what they do know is that it will be spent on something memorable.

“That is the biggest thing Pedro and I have discussed.

“We haven’t worked out the finer details, but we want to do something that shows the community and says ‘this is what your money is going towards’,” he said.

Stanthorpe and Dunellan Freemasons Lodges, in collaboration with Hand Heart Pocket, were responsible for equipping every rural fire brigade truck in the district with laminating essentials, a tool which Mr Massey says comes in very handy.

“Having those laminators and pouches allows us to be able to print out and laminate our maps almost immediately.”

Stanthorpe Freemasons secretary Justin Liddy said it was the least they could do.

“Our rural fire brigade comes to the aid of the community when we need them most so it’s important that we can help to equip them with the essentials to do their work,” Mr Liddy said.

Other donations came from Solar Blessing, Stanthorpe News Agency and the Stanthorpe and Goodna RSL Sub Branch.