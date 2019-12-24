Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

WARNING: Severe storms are forecast for the Stanthorpe area today and tomorrow.

IT HAS been one of the toughest years in firefighting history, with fires across several states burning through hundreds of thousands of hectares.

But it's not over yet, as the Bureau of Meteorology are predicting severe storms in the coming days, keeping fireys on high alert during the Christmas period.

"The biggest thing with lightning is quite often it will hit a tree and ignite fuel like leaf litter at the bottom," First officer of Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade James Massey said.

"It can happen in the most obscure and inaccessible areas.

"If you see smoke after a lightning strike or during a storm dial triple 0 immediately," Mr Massey said.

David from the Bureau of Meteorology said the good news is the serve storms predicted for the Granite Belt area today and tomorrow are expecting to bring higher rainfall, making the occurrence of dry lightning less likely.

"The atmosphere has a lot of moisture in it which means we are likely to be seeing quite high rainfall," he said.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and large hail is predicted for the Stanthorpe and Toowoomba area late this afternoon and into this evening.

"There is 10 to 20mm on the forecast, and even 30mm in some places too," he said.

As for tomorrow, the chance of seeing a late morning storm is possible, as activity brews across the Granite Belt and northern New South Wales border.

"I would expect to see some storms developing in the late morning on Christmas Day.

"Storms will be more isolated for Christmas Day than we expect for Christmas Eve."