Fireys called to rescue man’s best friend

HELPING HAND: Fireys on the scene help to save the puppy. Picture: Sandra McEwan

IT’S said that cats have nine lives but last night’s remarkable puppy rescue may prove dogs do too.

Border collie breeder Leisa Gillham said she was horrified to find one of her five-week-old puppies trapped in a granite rock on her property early last night.

“I got home from work and I could hear one of the puppies crying,” Ms Gillham said.

“Obviously living in the Granite Belt there are plenty of those rocks around and the puppy had fallen down in between a crack in the rock that was about 10cm wide,” she said.

Unable to pull the puppy out herself, the distraught Ms Gillham turned to local fireys.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said the rescue was like nothing he had been involved in before.

“We got the call around 8.30pm,” Mr Barnden said.

“We tried so many different things, but we just couldn’t get him (the puppy) out.

“He was stuck about 1.5m down.”

As night began to fall and temperatures plummeted below five degrees, concerns quickly grew for the puppy’s health.

Two hours later, with no progress being made, a frustrated Barnden said a local farmer came to the rescue.

“We called a couple of people and Ray Taylor answered the phone and said he would bring his excavator down,” he said.

“The excavator luckily worked, and we were able to get him out. Without that I don’t think we would have been able to save him.”

Deemed a local hero, farmer Ray Taylor said he was more than happy to help.

“I just turned up and moved the rock and got the puppy out – that was about it,” Mr Taylor said.

Fireys free the puppy. Picture: Sandra McEwan

“There is nothing more to tell,” he said.

Watching the events unfold, local photographer Sandra McEwan said seeing all the people come together to save the puppy was just “incredible”.

“Everybody worked so well together to get that puppy out – it was an amazing experience to be watching,” she said.

Both thankful and overwhelmed, Ms Gillham said it was something she will never forget.

“Without the help from the fireys and Ray, the puppy would have most likely died,” she said.

“I bawled my eyes out when they got him out and handed him to me – it was so emotional.”

The “very lucky puppy” has rejoined his seven brothers and sisters and will have a story to tell when his new owners pick him up in three weeks’ time.

“The first thing I am doing this morning is getting some soil to fill that crack in the rock,” Ms Gillham laughed.

“They are all a part of the family so I was going to do everything I could to get him out.”