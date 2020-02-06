Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

FIRE ICON: Roni Bau (left) has been a major staple in the rural fire brigade community for more than 50 years.

FIRE ICON: Roni Bau (left) has been a major staple in the rural fire brigade community for more than 50 years.

A GRANITE Belt firefighting icon continues to show his dedication to the community, putting the needs of others before himself.

Roni Bau is a name most would be familiar with around the region, especially amongst the rural firefighting community.

Mr Bau is currently the First Officer at Applethorpe Rural Fire Brigade and was the main man in making Glenlyon Rural Fire Brigade a fully functional brigade several years ago.

"Eukey Rural Fire Brigade got a new firefighting truck and the old one was going to be decommissioned," Mr Bau said.

"Glenlyon was just a primary producer brigade at the time so I organised to get Eukey's old truck there so it could become a fully functioning brigade.

"It was a group effort from all the brigades in the Stanthorpe area because everyone voted on where they wanted to see the truck go," Mr Bau said.

Since then, Glenlyon Rural Fire Brigade is considered a fully functional brigade that receives new trucks and essentials when needed, just like the 12 other rural fire brigades in the area.

To show his appreciation, the late John Faulkner, who also spent many years dedicating his life to the rural fire service, left a generous donation to Mr Bau at Applethorpe Rural Fire Brigade before passing late last year.

Mr Bau said he didn't want to just spend the money on Applethorpe Rural Fire Brigade, instead going out and purchasing new equipment for every rural fire brigade in the area.

"Every brigade has new torches, batteries, paper, notebooks and biros.

"For a man to think of us in his final times of life is just incredible.

"Without these donations we wouldn't be able to function," he said.

Mr Bau first joined the Stanthorpe Rural Fire Group Combined in 1970, being a staple in the rural fire community since.

"I wasn't very active early in the piece.

"After that I became First Officer at Applethorpe, Deputy Warden for Applethorpe, then Warden at Applethorpe and took over the North Granite Belt Warden for the last six years.

"Now I am the First Officer and Warden for Applethorpe, and the Warden for North Granite Belt."

Mr Bau's dedication to his community doesn't go unnoticed, saying the work of rural fireys comes from the kindness of their hearts.

"The old saying is that you do it for your family, mates, community, state and country.

"We love our community and that's why we do it," he said.