Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Firefighter dead, several injured, after truck rolls

by Benedict Brook
30th Dec 2019 7:49 PM

A firey has died in New South Wales after a fire truck rolled over close to Albury.

Two colleagues also suffered burns in the incident near Jingellic, east of Albury.

"It's believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds," the RFS tweeted on Monday evening.

Speaking to news.com.au, NSW Fire and Rescue said they were called at 5.52pm to River Road at Jingellic to an RFS truck.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley fire at the time which has burned more than 2000 hectares and placing isolated properties under imminent threat on Monday.

The two injured firefighters would be treated in hospital.

A second vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter on board has been transported to hospital.

The RFS said its thoughts were with all the firefighter's families, friends and fellow brigade members.

Speaking after the tragedy, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the news was, "Just heartbreaking."

"A brave firefighter has lost their life protecting the community east of Albury.  Words fail at times like this," she said.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis bushfires editors picks fatal gladys berejiklian rfs rural fire service truck rollover
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        premium_icon The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        News In 2019, 55 people died on southern Queensland roads, from Gatton through to Charleville and Kingaroy to Goondiwindi.

        The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        premium_icon The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        News FIREFIGHTERS and BOM recount horror of spring season, call for reinforcements.

        Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        premium_icon Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        Crime Two officers and a woman were treated for multiple stings

        Women learn self-defence to remain safe in relationships

        premium_icon Women learn self-defence to remain safe in relationships

        Crime The women in this small town are taking self-defence classes.