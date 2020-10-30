FIRED UP: Redbacks hunt for revenge in finals

REVENGE IN MIND: The Stanthorpe United Redbacks will be out for revenge when they take to the field against Willowburn. Picture: Kevin Farmer

THE Stanthorpe United Redbacks will be seeking revenge when they face competition heavy weights Willowburn in the first week of finals on Sunday.

The loss to the Toowoomba based side last weekend saw the Redbacks slip to second on the TFL’s premier men’s ladder and miss-out on the chance to etch themselves into the history books.

Coach Brad Rub said there had been a “good vibe” among players this week despite losing the minor premiership and Presidents Cup.

“We’re only going to take positives out of it and as a coach, what you want to see from your players after the game is an attitude change,” Rub said.

“Right from full time last weekend, the boys’ minds changed to this weekend – they want revenge and they’re going to come out pretty fired up.

“You remember that hurt and that hurt can get you over the edge.”

It’s been a difficult year for the newly formed side, who struggled with player injuries through the back end of the season.

Stanthorpe United players celebrate the equalising goal in the second half against Willowburn. Picture: Kevin Farmer

According to Rub, the side used just 18 players through the gruelling three-month season, with some players taking to the field just once.

“We’ve still got a few guys who have a few niggles. There are two guys that won’t play again this season and they were two very important parts of our squad,” he said.

“There’s no excuses from us, we’ll go out and do everything we can to get revenge – the boys really want it and the attitude and desire is there.”

With a place in the grand final and a week off up for grabs, Rub said this weekend’s game would prove to be one of the most important of the season.

“The week off in my eyes would be cherished, just to regroup and give the bodies a rest,” he said.

“We really have to work on our discipline; a few times last weekend we either got a bit too excited and rushed the play or gave away a couple of silly free kicks.

“There’s a fine line between going in extremely pumped up and riding on a high.”

The Redbacks will kick-off their finals campaign at 4pm at Gatton Dixon Oval this Sunday.

