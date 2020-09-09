FIRED UP: Drag racers in hot seat for competition

READY TO FIRE: Carnell Raceway is set to host its second drag meet of the year this Sunday.

REVVED up racing is set to hit the Granite Belt this weekend, giving drag enthusiasts the chance to go full throttle once again.

Street cars and modified performance vehicles are expected to take to Carnell Raceway for a test and tune day, with the chance of an afternoon shoot out.

Stanthorpe and District Sporting Car Clubs president Ian Rigg said the relaxed nature of the event allowed competitors to turn up on the day without pre-registration.

“We do get a fairly loyal following of competitors,” Rigg said.

“There are a lot of people who are looking to get out and do something different.

“So, hopefully we’ll attract a few more from Warwick and the Gold Coast way.”

Last month’s test and tune, the first in six months, saw close to 40 competitors hit the track despite strict COVID-19 regulations and the closure of the Queensland border.

This weekend’s meet will be open to spectators, according to Rigg, who hoped the diversity of cars competing would attract more motoring enthusiasts.

“It was pretty impressive to see the cars that turned up to race last time,” he said.

“(In Stanthorpe) there are quite a lot of street cars that would do well.

“It’s the safest place to do (racing) and it’s a bit of a social outing – it’s a good family day out.”

With drags set to run on Sunday, Rigg said the track would be used by a Porsche club on Saturday.

“It just suits a lot of clubs out of town that want to run an event but who don’t want to have the major expense,” he said.

“It’s a good sporting outlet for the community.”

Gates to Carnell Raceway will open at 8am on Sunday, with drag racing set to start at 10am.

