Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police say a fire which destroyed a house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit. Picture: QPS
Police say a fire which destroyed a house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit. Picture: QPS
Crime

Fire which gutted house on remote island ‘deliberately lit’

by Grace Mason
8th May 2020 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE which ripped through and destroyed an abandoned two storey house on Thursday Island was likely deliberately lit, police say.

Emergency services were called to the Nazeer St property about midnight on Wednesday to find it well alight and despite firefighters being able to bring it under control the property was gutted.

Thursday Island police Det Sgt Anthony Moynihan said the house had been unoccupied for years, so the fire was highly suspicious.

He said it was a known haunt for local children.

"It could have been very dangerous if anyone had become trapped inside," he said.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Originally published as Fire which gutted house on remote island 'deliberately lit'

More Stories

arson crime fire queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News How pubs, cafes, restaurants and other parts of Aussie life could return to normal will be addressed in a key meeting today.

        Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

        premium_icon Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

        News An experiment could preserve the wine industry from a changing climate, turning...

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks

        Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        premium_icon Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

        News "I am committed to the 12 month pay freeze.”