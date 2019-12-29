Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight.
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight. QFES
News

Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

Michael Nolan
by
29th Dec 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE destroyed a home in St George's main street overnight. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the blaze at 8.30pm after a member of the public reported fire spilling from a roof-top air conditioning unit. 

They arrived to find the home in flames.

The crews worked until midnight but were unable to save the home. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat a woman in her 40s for smoke inhalation.

They transported her to the St George Hospital in a stable condition. 

Fire investigators will return to the scene - at the corner of Victoria and Church Sts - this morning to determine a cause. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was treated as non-suspicious. 

fire house fire queensland fire and emergency services st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Riot breaks out at house party

      Riot breaks out at house party
      • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

      Top Stories

        Warwick holds the key to 60-year-old Owens family mystery

        premium_icon Warwick holds the key to 60-year-old Owens family mystery

        News A strange, gut-feeling led this adopted child down a rabbit hole of her own history, where she hopes to eventually find her father.

        Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

        premium_icon Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

        News Fiano is a luscious lighter-bodied alternative for wine lovers wanting to try...

        Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

        premium_icon Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

        News Fireys are on high alert as the Bureau of Meteorology predict severe storms for...

        AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        News Stanthorpe’s cutest babies revealed, check out which bubs came in first, second and...