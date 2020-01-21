Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
Travel

Fire breaks out near major airport

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2020 7:05 PM

A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport.

Authorities were called to a factory that had caught fire on Coward Street in Mascot at about 7pm.

Airport fire crews were called to fuel storage depots next to the tarmac after 7pm today after a factory on Coward Street in Mascot went up in flames.

Authorities have more than 18 crews on the ground made up of 70 fire fighters rushing to put out the blaze at the two storey warehouse.

It's believed the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

People on social media say they can see smoke from the fire from as far away as Cremorne Point on the city's north shore.

 

 

 

News.com.au has contacted the airport for comment.

More to come

 

fire qantas sydney airport travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free hair cuts double up for community

        premium_icon Free hair cuts double up for community

        News Community members pull together to support those who need it most.

        Toowoomba councillor slams Premier's pipeline plan

        premium_icon Toowoomba councillor slams Premier's pipeline plan

        Council News A councillor has slammed the plan to fast-track the pipeline

        Investigation underway after Allora man’s death

        premium_icon Investigation underway after Allora man’s death

        News Police are appealing for assistance after a crash in Deuchar.

        Council provide dam updates after weekend downpour

        premium_icon Council provide dam updates after weekend downpour

        News Southern Downs Regional Council provide updates on dam levels.