Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fire broke out in the electrical switch room of the Gympie Nestle factory overnight. FILE PHOTO
A fire broke out in the electrical switch room of the Gympie Nestle factory overnight. FILE PHOTO
News

Fire breaks out in Gympie Nestle factory

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Jan 2020 9:03 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE crews rushed to the scene of a blaze which sparked in the electrical switchroom of Gympie's Nestle factory overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to the Pine St scene just after 2.30am, where they were able to contain the fire to that room.

The spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished just before 3am, with crews remaining on the scene until about 6am.

Energex crews were also dispatched to the scene.

Pine St residents were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when another overnight fire broke out in one of the factory's stacks in August last year.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory on that occasion after being woken by what one witness described as an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine".

More to come.

energex gympie news gympie region nestle nestle factory gympie queensland fire and emergency services
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
      • 13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

        premium_icon Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects at a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday.

        Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

        premium_icon Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

        News SOUTHERN Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie reveals how federal fund will support locals.

        The road to recovery has only just begun

        premium_icon The road to recovery has only just begun

        News The rebuilding starts to recovers from devastating bushfires

        Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        premium_icon Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        News Police are warning people to secure their properties after two attempted robberies...