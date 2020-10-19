Menu
‘F***ing monster’: Prodigy’s absurd KO

by Nic Savage
19th Oct 2020 5:21 AM

 

Boxing phenom Edgar Berlanga has secured his 15th consecutive first-round knockout after defeating American rival Lanell Bellows in less than 90 seconds on Sunday afternoon (AEDT).

During their super middleweight bout in Nevada, Berlanga delivered a relentless assault in the first round, splitting Bellows' left eyebrow and prompting the referee to call the fight.

The 23-year-old Puerto Rican is yet to see the second round of a fight since making his professional debut in April 2016.

After securing the victory at MGM Grand Conference Center, Berlanga hopped onto the ring ropes and bellowed, "I'm a f***ing monster!"

It was a career first for Bellows, who had previously never been knocked out during his 29 professional fights.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael tweeted: "Holy s**t! Berlanga does it again! 15-0 now, all by KO1! Also cut Bellows over left eye. Bellows has never been stopped. That said that was a very fast stoppage. But Berlanga hurt him. The power is sick."

Boxing legend Mike Tyson tweeted: "Berlanga looked sensational tonight but he will be at his best when he can knock a guy out like that in the 10th round like he did in the 1st round."

Four-time national champion and Olympic boxer Eric Kelly bluntly posted: "Edgar Berlanga is a bad motherf***er!"

 

 

Berlanga said after the fight: "I could see with the first shot, I cut him open, and the look in his eyes, he didn't wanna be in there.

"I looked in his eyes, he didn't wanna be there, so I had to get him out.

"He's never been stopped before. I'm the first person to stop him, and in the first round. It's emotion and how I really feel. For all the critics, all the media, I just felt it in me that I had to say that."

 

