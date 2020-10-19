FINED: Stanthorpe law-breakers that copped the largest fines

FINED: The biggest fines to come out of Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in the past 12 months. (Picture: iStock image)

FINED: The biggest fines to come out of Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in the past 12 months. (Picture: iStock image)

FROM a mother striking a security guard to a boozy, out-of-control 21-year-old, Stanthorpe Magistrates Court issues fines on a range of matters every sitting.

Here are some of the largest fines to be handed out in court over the past 12 months.

MUM WHO HELPED DAUGHTER IN PUB FIGHT FRONTS COURT

A night at the pub proved to be costly for a Ballandean mother, who was slapped a hefty fine after she punched a bouncer in the eye.

Diane Stanley went to help her daughter who was involved in a fight in front of the Stanthorpe Country Club on October 20, 2018.

The 44-year-old rushed to join the fight before striking the security guard, Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard.

She pleaded guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct and assault.

She was fined $1200 and banned from the pub for 12 months.

TRUSTED EMPLOYEE SNEAKS GLANCE AT CCTV BEFORE TAKING CASH

A Stanthorpe employee who brazenly stole $100 from the company cash register was out of pocket for more than her restitution.

Tiana Louise Hoffman stole $50 from the Stanthorpe Caltex Station on two separate occasions in September 2019, hiding out of view from the company’s security cameras both times.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 21-year-old took the money because she was living in Toowoomba at the time.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing.

She was fined $800 and ordered to pay $100 in restitution.

No convictions were recorded.

HOT MOUTHED MOTHER ISSUED STEEP FINE

Stanthorpe mother Rikki-Lee Gai Chislett’s alcohol-fuelled outburst landed her with a steep fine.

The 38-year-old made 10 phone calls to a Stanthorpe Taxi employee, who she called a “piece of s — t”, “dog c — t”, and “taxi c — t” in the calls.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard officers attended Chislett’s home at 11.30pm on April 4, where they found her passed out at the front of the property.

They returned to the property the following morning where they found her in the driver’s seat of her car with the engine running.

The court heard she refused to provide a breath test that morning.

Chislett pleaded guilty to one count each of using a carriage service to menace, failing to provide a specimen of breath and high-range drink driving.

She was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BOOZE-FUELLED OUTBURST LANDS 21YO BACK IN COURT

A drunken outburst at Apple and Grape festivities earlier this year saw a Stanthorpe man given a $550 fine.

Levi Jaiden Hall was “grossly intoxicated” at the harvest festival when he started yelling at security guards.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard police tried to speak with the 21-year-old at around 9.30pm but he continued to yell at them.

The court heard Hall had to be physically controlled by police as they walked him to the station across the road.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of public nuisance, failing to leave a licensed premises and obstructing police.

COVID-19 FEARS REASON FOR ASSAULT, MAN SAYS

The threat of COVID-19 didn’t stop a Stanthorpe man from getting hit with a $450 fine after he flicked a cigarette at a woman.

Ryan Batchler told Stanthorpe Magistrates Court he could feel the woman’s breath on him during an argument, which caused him to lash out in retaliation.

The 42-year-old said COVID laws were to blame for his actions on April 4.

He pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.