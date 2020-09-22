Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.
News

FINED $500: ‘Good boy’ tells court marijuana was for pain

Rhylea Millar
22nd Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 4:11 PM
A MAN has had his request for drug aversion therapy denied, after he was ordered to attend on two previous occasions making him ineligible for a third.

Police intercepted Matthew Ivan Neylon at Agnes Water on August 27 and found he was possessing 6.5g of marijuana and a drug utensil.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, the defendant pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils that had been used to smoke drugs.

He told the court that he had "been a good boy" who had been trying to work and stay out of trouble.

 

Neylon said he previously part-owned a sawmill in Agnes Water but had recently been bought out of the business.

When asked why he had the items, the defendant said he was suffering from a sore back and wanted to stop the pain, but the drugs didn't help.

In a bid to lessen the fine, Neylon requested he attend drug aversion therapy for his actions, but it was denied as the court and police had already ordered this on two separate occasions, making him ineligible on a third occasion.

Items were forfeited for destruction and the defendant was fined $500.

No conviction was recorded.

Before leaving the courtroom, he wished the other remaining defendants "good luck."

Bundaberg News Mail

