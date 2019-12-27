Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teenager Ebony Rich has appealed for help on Facebook after she was left for dead when a stolen car ran her off the road, causing her vehicle to roll.
Teenager Ebony Rich has appealed for help on Facebook after she was left for dead when a stolen car ran her off the road, causing her vehicle to roll.
Crime

‘Find this scum’: Teen left for dead in hit and run speaks

by Natalie Wolfe
26th Dec 2019 6:04 AM

A teenage girl has begged for help after she was run off the road by a stolen car and left for dead on Christmas Day.

Ebony Rich, 18, was driving on Beerburrum Road in Elimbah, in the Moreton Bay region of Queensland, when she was struck from behind just before 9.30am.

In a Facebook post, Ms Rich called for help to "find this scum".

"My life flashed before my eyes today," she wrote.

"An ignorant human going excessively over the limit in an 80km zone, purposely ran into the back of my causing me to flip multiple times onto the other side of the road to and hit a massive tree.

"He continued to drive very fast and leave (sic) me pinned up in a car wreck upside down.

"I am beyond great full for the amazing and thoughtful humans that saved my life today.

"Charlie Eaton, I will never forget how incredible of a person you are, if it wasn't for you, other bystanders and the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) I would not be here to write this.

"I am currently in hospital recovering from multiple injuries. It just goes to show that you may be the safest driver on the road, but that doesn't mean everyone else will be."

 

Ms Rich being tended to by paramedics. Picture: Facebook
Ms Rich being tended to by paramedics. Picture: Facebook

 

The driver of the stolen car, which also had stolen plates, fled the scene but other vehicles that witnessed the accident stopped to help.

A man from one of the cars pulled over and immediately crawled into the wreckage of Ms Rich's Suzuki Swift to cut her free.

Charlie Eaton, another witness to the crash and mentioned by Ms Rich, sat with the teenager to calm her down.

"You're too kind Ebony, to thank me after what you went through. Everyone there was calm and so amazing. You, wow girl you are tough as hell! You held it together better than most would," Ms Eaton commented on the Facebook post.

"I hope you guys find who did this. It was a low and coward act."

Ms Rich shared photos of her destroyed car to Facebook and a picture of her sitting bloodied and distressed while paramedics tended to her.

 

Her car was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Facebook
Her car was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

Sergeant Greg Price from Queensland Police held a press conference this afternoon to appeal for information.

The driver of the stolen Subaru Impreza, which had struck the woman's car, failed to stop, police confirmed.

The car will have no front bumper or no front number plate and obvious dents to it.

Ms Rich was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.

accident car crash ebony rich editors picks facebook

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought.

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and...

        Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        premium_icon Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        News A ONE off piece by this Violent Soho member is being auctioned up to give thanks...