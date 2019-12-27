‘Find this scum’: Teen left for dead in hit and run speaks

Teenager Ebony Rich has appealed for help on Facebook after she was left for dead when a stolen car ran her off the road, causing her vehicle to roll.

Teenager Ebony Rich has appealed for help on Facebook after she was left for dead when a stolen car ran her off the road, causing her vehicle to roll.

A teenage girl has begged for help after she was run off the road by a stolen car and left for dead on Christmas Day.

Ebony Rich, 18, was driving on Beerburrum Road in Elimbah, in the Moreton Bay region of Queensland, when she was struck from behind just before 9.30am.

In a Facebook post, Ms Rich called for help to "find this scum".

"My life flashed before my eyes today," she wrote.

"An ignorant human going excessively over the limit in an 80km zone, purposely ran into the back of my causing me to flip multiple times onto the other side of the road to and hit a massive tree.

"He continued to drive very fast and leave (sic) me pinned up in a car wreck upside down.

"I am beyond great full for the amazing and thoughtful humans that saved my life today.

"Charlie Eaton, I will never forget how incredible of a person you are, if it wasn't for you, other bystanders and the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) I would not be here to write this.

"I am currently in hospital recovering from multiple injuries. It just goes to show that you may be the safest driver on the road, but that doesn't mean everyone else will be."

Ms Rich being tended to by paramedics. Picture: Facebook

The driver of the stolen car, which also had stolen plates, fled the scene but other vehicles that witnessed the accident stopped to help.

A man from one of the cars pulled over and immediately crawled into the wreckage of Ms Rich's Suzuki Swift to cut her free.

Charlie Eaton, another witness to the crash and mentioned by Ms Rich, sat with the teenager to calm her down.

"You're too kind Ebony, to thank me after what you went through. Everyone there was calm and so amazing. You, wow girl you are tough as hell! You held it together better than most would," Ms Eaton commented on the Facebook post.

"I hope you guys find who did this. It was a low and coward act."

Ms Rich shared photos of her destroyed car to Facebook and a picture of her sitting bloodied and distressed while paramedics tended to her.

Her car was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

Sergeant Greg Price from Queensland Police held a press conference this afternoon to appeal for information.

The driver of the stolen Subaru Impreza, which had struck the woman's car, failed to stop, police confirmed.

The car will have no front bumper or no front number plate and obvious dents to it.

Ms Rich was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.