Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
Crime

Financier guilty of $1.1M fraud on clients

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
14th May 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville financial adviser has pleaded guilty to defrauding clients of more than $1 million to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Anthony Vivian Dick entered his guilty pleas to 11 charges in March, just days after his first court appearance for tampering with his clients' superannuation, pension and savings accounts.

ASIC alleged that between March, 2006 and December, 2017 Mr Dick transferred about $1.1 million from these accounts to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

It is alleged the Rangewood man used his clients' money to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

Mr Dick operated from his business called Advantage Financial Services, and is alleged to have fleeced 13 people from around the Townsville region.

Court documents show the monetary value he is alleged to have taken from previous clients, ranged from $5000 to more than $30,000 per person.

The charges carry various maximum penalties of between ten to fourteen years' jail.

Mr Dick will face Townsville District Court after The Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions presents an indictment to court.

Originally published as Financier guilty of $1.1M fraud on clients

More Stories

crime finance fraud money queensland crime

Just In

    BuzzFeed Australia to close

    BuzzFeed Australia to close
    • 14th May 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Project to document recent Granite Belt trials through art

        premium_icon Project to document recent Granite Belt trials through art

        News Earth, Air, Fire, Water art project could be used as a historical reference point for generations to come.

        Glamorous beauty worker back behind bars

        premium_icon Glamorous beauty worker back behind bars

        News Mother of three back behind bars following an arrest on 25 new charges.

        Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

        premium_icon Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

        News ‘We are going to get through this together, we are going to pull together and we...

        Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

        premium_icon Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

        News After spearheading the movement to see special entertainment precincts given the...