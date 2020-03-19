Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bullzye store North Rockhampton.
Bullzye store North Rockhampton.
Business

Final days: Bullzye reveals what led to mass store collapse

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Mar 2020 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BULLZYE stores across the state are closing their doors for the final time after this weekend due to a "complete shutdown" of supply chain from China due to the coronavirus.

The liquidators of the western clothing and accessories company, Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer of Grant Thornton, made the shocking announcement this morning.

This announcement comes after it was revealed last week the company had gone into liquidation, following a notice published on the Australian Securities and Investment Commission website on March 11.

 

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

 

Four weeks ago, Bullzye management were informed that all autumn and winter stock they were due to receive in February-April wouldn't arrive for "at least" another three months.

It was a fatal blow for the company, which was already reeling from the effects of the drought and bushfires.

The liquidators are offering 50-80 per cent off all in-store product lines in an effort to clear all stock at the five physical stores in Queensland, which are located in Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Toowoomba.

Stores will remain open for a final stock liquidation sale until 3pm Sunday, before closing their doors for the final time.

The discounts are only available in-store and online operations remain "business as usual".

An announcement regarding the future of the brand and possible new owners is expected next week.

The company was founded in 1999 and is 100 per cent Australian owned and operated.

More Stories

bullzyeliquidation notice liquidation tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Health QUEENSLAND is fast approaching having 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:14 PM
        Election set to go ahead

        Election set to go ahead

        News Despite the coronavirus pandemic, council elections will go ahead as planned

        MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        My First Year IN A CLASS OF THEIR OWN: View the exclusive digital preview of the annual...

        Parkrun pulls the plug

        premium_icon Parkrun pulls the plug

        News Stanthorpe parkrun has been cancelled until further notice