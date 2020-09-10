Menu
Final-bound coaches join School Footy Show

by Nic Darveniza
7th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's Grand Final week in the Langer and Aaron Payne Cups and the School Footy Show returns to bring viewers all the very best of the build-up.

Catch all the highlights from the four semi-final clashes and interviews with final-bound coaches Todd Wilson and Glen Campbell from Kirwan State High and Keebra Park State High.

RELIVE THE SEMI-FINALS

Keebra Park v Wavell SHS

PBC v Ipswich SHS

Ignatius Park v TCC

Kirwan SHS v St Pat's

The 'Ask Darvo' segment has miraculously survived into a second week as Gold Coast Bulletin reporter and co-host Nic Darveniza casts his eye over the Big Dances to predict who will meet in the State Final on September 16.

Don't miss a minute of the build-up to Grand Final week as Gold Coast rivals Keebra Park and Palm Beach Currumbin, and Townsville's Kirwan SHS and Ignatius Park College, play off to bring home the coveted Langer and Aaron Payne trophies.

Junior Taungataua of Wavell in action during Wavell State High v Keebra Park State High in the senior grade Langer Cup Semi Finals at Langlands Park, Brisbane 2nd of September 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)
Originally published as Final-bound coaches join School Footy Show

