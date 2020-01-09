Film society calls out for new members

JOIN UP: The Stanthorpe Film Society are calling out for new members.

THE Stanthorpe Film Society are looking for new members to join their group, with president of the society Keith Barnett saying it’s going to be action packed year full of nothing but the best movies.

“We seem to be doing pretty well but you can always do with more bums on seats,” Mr Barnett said.

Films are shown on the second Saturday of every month at the Arcadia Theatre on High Street.

“We’ve got ten films lined up for the year and we run from February through to November.

“We give ourselves a break in December to January because majority of people are away,” he said.

Mr Barnett said the word ‘society’ means you have to become a member of the group.

“Under that basis we are affiliated with the Australian Federation of Film Society.

“Which gives us the rights to show the films,” said Mr Barnett.

The 12 month membership includes 10 films and is $100 and $80 for concession holders, or a six month membership is $60 and $48 for concession holders.

“We had about 2/3 capacity last year but you don’t always get people turning up every month so we have quite a bit more capacity this year.”

Mr Barnett said the Australian classic ‘Australia’ with Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman will kick the year off, followed by a few of the Marx Brothers films and Singing in the Rain.

“We always start our year with a great Australian film,” he said.

He said the purpose of the group is to get as many people together as possible who share an interest in movies.

“They don’t make movies like they used to.

“It’s good to get together to watch some great classic films.”

To register your interest or for more information email stanthorpefilmsociety@gmail.com.