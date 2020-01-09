Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
JOIN UP: The Stanthorpe Film Society are calling out for new members.
JOIN UP: The Stanthorpe Film Society are calling out for new members.
News

Film society calls out for new members

Saavanah Bourke
9th Jan 2020 9:46 AM

THE Stanthorpe Film Society are looking for new members to join their group, with president of the society Keith Barnett saying it’s going to be action packed year full of nothing but the best movies.

“We seem to be doing pretty well but you can always do with more bums on seats,” Mr Barnett said.

Films are shown on the second Saturday of every month at the Arcadia Theatre on High Street.

“We’ve got ten films lined up for the year and we run from February through to November.

“We give ourselves a break in December to January because majority of people are away,” he said.

Mr Barnett said the word ‘society’ means you have to become a member of the group.

“Under that basis we are affiliated with the Australian Federation of Film Society.

“Which gives us the rights to show the films,” said Mr Barnett.

The 12 month membership includes 10 films and is $100 and $80 for concession holders, or a six month membership is $60 and $48 for concession holders.

“We had about 2/3 capacity last year but you don’t always get people turning up every month so we have quite a bit more capacity this year.”

Mr Barnett said the Australian classic ‘Australia’ with Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman will kick the year off, followed by a few of the Marx Brothers films and Singing in the Rain.

“We always start our year with a great Australian film,” he said.

He said the purpose of the group is to get as many people together as possible who share an interest in movies.

“They don’t make movies like they used to.

“It’s good to get together to watch some great classic films.”

To register your interest or for more information email stanthorpefilmsociety@gmail.com.

stanthorpe stanthorpe film society
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proud farmers refuse to let drought defeat them

        premium_icon Proud farmers refuse to let drought defeat them

        News Rising costs in the cattle industry won’t keep Stanthorpe farmer from the job he’s known his whole life.

        Residents fed up with poor road maintenance

        premium_icon Residents fed up with poor road maintenance

        News Maria Court residents are putting their foot down, fed up with the quality of road...

        Jam packed day full of Aussie fun

        Jam packed day full of Aussie fun

        News A swag of activities planned for this Australia Day in Stanthorpe.

        BACK FROM BRINK: Wife reveals devastating cost of NYE crash

        premium_icon BACK FROM BRINK: Wife reveals devastating cost of NYE crash

        News ‘Back in the land of the living’: Morgan Park regular thanks his lucky stars after...